Motorists can expect Thursday delays at Boulder County's North 83rd Street bridge
Boulder County's Transportation Department said North 83rd Street will be reduced to one lane at the new bridge over the Little Thompson River between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday as crews complete final paving work. Motorists and cyclists can expect delays.
