Mother's Day for those dealing with loss, from TRU Community
Behind the cards, kisses and bouquets, Mother's Day, while intended to be a joyful celebration for family and community, can pose particular challenges for those dealing with mother-related loss, whether through death, illness, or historically-strained relationships. "It's tough, because it's so individual," Thad Frye, grief counselor with TRU Community Care hospice in Boulder, said, although self-care, foresight, and letting go of expectations are three keys to coping across the board.
