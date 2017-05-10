Mother's Day for those dealing with loss, from TRU Community

Behind the cards, kisses and bouquets, Mother's Day, while intended to be a joyful celebration for family and community, can pose particular challenges for those dealing with mother-related loss, whether through death, illness, or historically-strained relationships. "It's tough, because it's so individual," Thad Frye, grief counselor with TRU Community Care hospice in Boulder, said, although self-care, foresight, and letting go of expectations are three keys to coping across the board.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.