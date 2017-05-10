Marion Hall in Billboard top 5
FOR the first time in her more than 25-year career, Minister Marion Hall has earned her highest ranking on the Billboard Reggae album chart. When God Speaks , her debut gospel album, released on July 22 last year via VPAL Music, rises to a new peak of number four on this week's Billboard chart.
