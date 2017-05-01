Man burned in Gunbarrel fire dies of injuries, was suspected of starting blaze
An apartment building in the 4600 block of White Rock Circle where an early-morning fire sent one person to the hospital with critical injuries The man burned in an apartment fire in Gunbarrel last month has died from his injuries, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office announced today, revealing he also was suspected of having started the fire, which is being investigated as a possible "criminal act." The 42-year-old man -- whose identity has not yet been released -- died last Wednesday after being removed from life support, according to Boulder sheriff's Cmdr.
