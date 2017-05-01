Man burned in Gunbarrel fire dies of ...

Man burned in Gunbarrel fire dies of injuries, was suspected of starting blaze

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

An apartment building in the 4600 block of White Rock Circle where an early-morning fire sent one person to the hospital with critical injuries The man burned in an apartment fire in Gunbarrel last month has died from his injuries, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office announced today, revealing he also was suspected of having started the fire, which is being investigated as a possible "criminal act." The 42-year-old man -- whose identity has not yet been released -- died last Wednesday after being removed from life support, according to Boulder sheriff's Cmdr.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boulder Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ... Mon Patriot AKA Bozo 55
News JonBenet Investigation (Nov '11) Sun Stella R Twois 1,661
News The JonBenet Ramsey Murder Case Explained (Sep '16) Apr 30 Stella R Twois 147
News The Clue in JonBenet Ramsey's Autopsy That Make... Apr 30 Caribou 3
News Trashy doc 'Casting JonBenet' feeds on viewers'... Apr 30 Caribou 18
News JonBenet Ramsey: The story behind Netflix's new... Apr 30 Caribou 1
News Is Katy Perry Really JonBenet Ramsey?! See Holl... Apr 30 Caribou 1
See all Boulder Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boulder Forum Now

Boulder Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boulder Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Boulder, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,006 • Total comments across all topics: 280,737,569

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC