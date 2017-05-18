Longmont man in 'Operation Crystal Stiletto' grand jury indictment said he isn't a 'dope dealer'

When Lucas Trujillo isn't cutting a friend's hair in his old-school barbershop at his Gunbarrel town house, he said he's outside building decks or remodeling rooms as a handyman. Trujillo, 37, last week was charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances in a Boulder County grand jury indictment alleging that he and at least eight others were involved in an enterprise of trading pounds of methamphetamine and heroin across the Front Range.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.