Longmont man in 'Operation Crystal Stiletto' grand jury indictment said he isn't a 'dope dealer'
When Lucas Trujillo isn't cutting a friend's hair in his old-school barbershop at his Gunbarrel town house, he said he's outside building decks or remodeling rooms as a handyman. Trujillo, 37, last week was charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances in a Boulder County grand jury indictment alleging that he and at least eight others were involved in an enterprise of trading pounds of methamphetamine and heroin across the Front Range.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump budget expected to slash research into re...
|Fri
|Solarman
|1
|Ted Cruz blasts media during the debate (Oct '15)
|May 17
|Peaceful Coffins
|157
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|May 15
|brent wuss
|720
|Santa and the housekeeper: The forgotten JonBen...
|May 15
|KCinNYC
|128
|3 Big Ways 'The Case of: JonBenet Ramsey' Got I...
|May 14
|kauna
|37
|The First Trailer for Lifetime's JonBenet Movie... (Sep '16)
|May 13
|Ranger
|3
|John Doyle: The most unnerving look at the JonB...
|May 13
|Ranger
|3
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC