Lafayette Elementary gives 'Cougar' awards to high school seniors who ...
Retiring psychologist Lydia Ontiveros has a hug for Mallorie Solem during a Cougar awards ceremony on Wednesday at Lafayette Elementary School. A group of 23 local graduating high school seniors came full circle Wednesday, receiving the same awards that they created 11 years ago as second-graders at Lafayette Elementary.
