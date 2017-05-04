Kombucha brewers, liquor stores and others plea for Boulder soda tax exemptions
A sign on Friday indicates hope for a sugar-sweetened beverage tax exemption for pre-mad mixers on sale at Pettyjohn's Liquor and Wine in Boulder Between July 1, when the 2-cents-per-ounce excise tax goes into effect, and the end of the year, the tax is expected to bring in about $1.5 million in revenue to the city, Boulder Sustainability Coordinator Jamie Harkins said. The City Council plans to convene a seven-member advisory committee to decide how to spend the revenue.
