'Just wait': CU Boulder grads celebrate, mourn end of college days
Cameron Coday landed a job and just put a payment down on an apartment, so as she waved goodbye to the Flatirons from Norlin Quad before the University of Colorado's graduation ceremony Friday, she was ready to move the tassel from the right to the left. The music education major emblazoned a reference to her favorite musical "Hamilton" on her cap: "Just wait" sparkled in gold lettering, foreshadowing her future success as a band director in Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JonBenet Ramsey: The story behind Netflix's new...
|5 hr
|Black White Red Blue
|2
|Five myths about the JonBenet Ramsey murder case
|23 hr
|Ranger
|6
|Review: Paula Woodward's JonBenet Ramsey book d... (Nov '16)
|Thu
|Ranger
|85
|Author strikes down intruder theory in JonBenet... (Jul '12)
|Thu
|Ranger
|145
|John Doyle: The most unnerving look at the JonB...
|Thu
|KCinNYC
|2
|There Were a Handful of Suspects in JonBenet Ra...
|Thu
|Black White Red Blue
|1
|'No charges can be filed' in JonBenet case with...
|May 10
|Black White Red Blue
|3
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC