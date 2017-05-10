'Just wait': CU Boulder grads celebrate, mourn end of college days

Cameron Coday landed a job and just put a payment down on an apartment, so as she waved goodbye to the Flatirons from Norlin Quad before the University of Colorado's graduation ceremony Friday, she was ready to move the tassel from the right to the left. The music education major emblazoned a reference to her favorite musical "Hamilton" on her cap: "Just wait" sparkled in gold lettering, foreshadowing her future success as a band director in Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.