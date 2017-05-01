Hearing for suspect in murder of Boulder's Ashley Mead delayed until July
Adam Densmore, right, appears this morning in a Boulder courtroom, where he was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Ashley Mead. The preliminary hearing for Adam Densmore, who is accused of murdering and then dismembering Ashley Mead, has been delayed until July.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|Mon
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|55
|JonBenet Investigation (Nov '11)
|Sun
|Stella R Twois
|1,661
|The JonBenet Ramsey Murder Case Explained (Sep '16)
|Apr 30
|Stella R Twois
|147
|The Clue in JonBenet Ramsey's Autopsy That Make...
|Apr 30
|Caribou
|3
|Trashy doc 'Casting JonBenet' feeds on viewers'...
|Apr 30
|Caribou
|18
|JonBenet Ramsey: The story behind Netflix's new...
|Apr 30
|Caribou
|1
|Is Katy Perry Really JonBenet Ramsey?! See Holl...
|Apr 30
|Caribou
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC