Grateful Dead members to join Boulder panel discussion before show

Read more: Daily Camera

The Grateful Dead performing at Folsom Field in 1980. Former Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann will be part of a Boulder panel discussion June 10. Former Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann will take part in a Boulder panel discussion in the South Stadium Club at the University of Colorado's Folsom Field next month.

