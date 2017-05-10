Good Samaritans recovering after Boulder DUI crash
AJ Short and Sona Shrestha were injured Sunday, May 7, when they were struck by a car while stopping to help after witnessing a crash in Boulder. The two good Samaritans who police said were helping with a drunk-driving crash when they were hit by a second drunk driver are recovering in the hospital while the second driver has been charged with six counts of vehicular assault.
