Good Samaritans recovering after Boulder DUI crash

AJ Short and Sona Shrestha were injured Sunday, May 7, when they were struck by a car while stopping to help after witnessing a crash in Boulder. The two good Samaritans who police said were helping with a drunk-driving crash when they were hit by a second drunk driver are recovering in the hospital while the second driver has been charged with six counts of vehicular assault.

