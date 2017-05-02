Four journalists reporting on Univers...

Four journalists reporting on University of Colorado Boulder sit-in banned from campus

7 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Four Daily Camera journalists banned from entering the Chancellor's Cottage, where students are sitting in to pressure the University of Colorado to divest its fossil-fuel investment portfolio, now are allowed to enter the building. Fossil Free CU , the student group hosting the sit-in, on Tuesday morning found two posters at the cottage featuring photos of the four journalists - the newspaper's higher education reporter and three photographers - that read "Not allowed in building."

Read more at Denver Post.

