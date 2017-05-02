Four journalists reporting on University of Colorado Boulder sit-in banned from campus
Four Daily Camera journalists banned from entering the Chancellor's Cottage, where students are sitting in to pressure the University of Colorado to divest its fossil-fuel investment portfolio, now are allowed to enter the building. Fossil Free CU , the student group hosting the sit-in, on Tuesday morning found two posters at the cottage featuring photos of the four journalists - the newspaper's higher education reporter and three photographers - that read "Not allowed in building."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|Mon
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|55
|JonBenet Investigation (Nov '11)
|Sun
|Stella R Twois
|1,661
|The JonBenet Ramsey Murder Case Explained (Sep '16)
|Apr 30
|Stella R Twois
|147
|The Clue in JonBenet Ramsey's Autopsy That Make...
|Apr 30
|Caribou
|3
|Trashy doc 'Casting JonBenet' feeds on viewers'...
|Apr 30
|Caribou
|18
|JonBenet Ramsey: The story behind Netflix's new...
|Apr 30
|Caribou
|1
|Is Katy Perry Really JonBenet Ramsey?! See Holl...
|Apr 30
|Caribou
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC