Former CU Boulder student sentenced to 4 years in prison in fatal crash
A Routt County District Judge on Friday sentenced a former University of Colorado student who crashed his car near Steamboat Springs in 2015 while driving intoxicated, killing another CU student, to four years in prison. Keyan Pesaran, 23, pleaded guilty on Friday to one count each of vehicular homicide and vehicular assault, according to online court records.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colorado Daily.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3 Big Ways 'The Case of: JonBenet Ramsey' Got I...
|20 hr
|kauna
|39
|Trump budget expected to slash research into re...
|May 19
|Solarman
|1
|Ted Cruz blasts media during the debate (Oct '15)
|May 17
|Peaceful Coffins
|157
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|May 15
|brent wuss
|720
|Santa and the housekeeper: The forgotten JonBen...
|May 15
|KCinNYC
|128
|The First Trailer for Lifetime's JonBenet Movie... (Sep '16)
|May 13
|Ranger
|3
|John Doyle: The most unnerving look at the JonB...
|May 13
|Ranger
|3
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC