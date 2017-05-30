Fatal fire at Longmont's AAA Electric ruled accidental
Longmont firefighters extinguish hot spots last month in a fire at AAA Electric, 24 S. Main St., in Longmont. Coming nearly two months later, Goldman said the investigation reports show the fire was caused by "an electric space heater in close proximity to combustibles within a small living space."
