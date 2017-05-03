Family convicted in coin-selling scheme in Tennessee

Federal prosecutors in Tennessee say four family members have been convicted of running a multimillion-dollar Ponzi scheme centered on buying and selling gold and silver coins. The U.S. Justice Department said Wednesday that Larry Bates; his sons, Chuck and Robert Bates; and Robert Bates' wife Kinsey, were found guilty of mail and wire fraud during a five-week trial in Memphis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.