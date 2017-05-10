False Alarm Fines Helping Boulder (Colo.) Police Prune Bogus Dispatches
The Boulder Police Department says of the 4,915 alarm calls over the past two years, only 10 were real - a 99.79% false rate. Full-Service Dealers with their Own In-House Security Monitoring Centers are Increasingly Turning to Third-Party Providers for a More Integrated Relationship BOULDER, Colo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Security Sales & Integration.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JonBenet Ramsey: The story behind Netflix's new...
|15 hr
|Black White Red Blue
|2
|Five myths about the JonBenet Ramsey murder case
|Thu
|Ranger
|6
|Review: Paula Woodward's JonBenet Ramsey book d... (Nov '16)
|Thu
|Ranger
|85
|Author strikes down intruder theory in JonBenet... (Jul '12)
|Thu
|Ranger
|145
|John Doyle: The most unnerving look at the JonB...
|Thu
|KCinNYC
|2
|There Were a Handful of Suspects in JonBenet Ra...
|Thu
|Black White Red Blue
|1
|'No charges can be filed' in JonBenet case with...
|May 10
|Black White Red Blue
|3
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC