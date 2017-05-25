Fairview High students win awards at the International Science and Engineering Fair
The Boulder Valley School District sent four students to the recent International Science and Engineering Fair, with three Fairview High students winning awards. Kyle Fridberg won best in category in chemistry and first place in chemistry, as well as first-place awards from the Air Force Research Laboratory and the American Chemical Society.
