Denver man killed in motorcycle crash on Erie Parkway
A Denver man died in a motorcycle crash early Friday along Erie Parkway after hitting a guardrail on a curve, police said. Erie police Deputy Chief Lee Mathis said Hughes was riding westbound on Erie Parkway at about 4:30 a.m. Friday when he failed to negotiate the curve west of Bonanza Drive.
