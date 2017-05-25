Dedication ceremonies planned for ren...

Dedication ceremonies planned for renamed Boulder County open space headquarters, preserve

12 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

Boulder County commissioners have invited residents to attend Wednesday ceremonies marking the renaming of the Parks and Open Space Department headquarters and the Rabbit Mountain Open Space area. The renaming dedication ceremony for what will now be called the Ron Steward Parks and Open Space Administrative Building is set for 3 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the department's headquarters, 5201 St. Vrain Road.

