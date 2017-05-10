Deadline extended for community to weigh in on CU Boulder South
The deadline to participate in a community survey to share input on the University of Colorado's draft plan for the CU Boulder South campus has been extended. Citizens can now add their thoughts on the controversial 308-acre parcel of land south of Table Mesa Drive and west of U.S. 36. on the CU website through Wednesday.
