Cyclist killed on Nelson Road

Colorado State Patrol on scene at 65th Street and Nelson Road on a crash that killed a cyclist this afternoon. A cyclist was killed today after crossing into the path of a SUV on North 65th Street at Nelson Road west of Longmont, officials said.

