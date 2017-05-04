Cyclist killed in Sunshine Canyon ID'd as Brazilian on CU's triathlon team
Colorado State Patrol investigators look over a bike at the scene of a fatal crash in Sunshine Canyon west of Boulder on Thursday. The Boulder County Coroner's Office on Friday publicly identified the cyclist killed in Sunshine Canyon this week as 19-year-old Alessandro Zarzur, of Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New DNA testing planned in JonBenet Ramsey case
|3 hr
|Ranger
|7
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|Fri
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|58
|Trashy doc 'Casting JonBenet' feeds on viewers'...
|Wed
|Yeti
|19
|The Clue in JonBenet Ramsey's Autopsy That Make...
|Wed
|Yeti
|4
|JonBenet Investigation (Nov '11)
|Apr 30
|Stella R Twois
|1,661
|The JonBenet Ramsey Murder Case Explained (Sep '16)
|Apr 30
|Stella R Twois
|147
|JonBenet Ramsey: The story behind Netflix's new...
|Apr 30
|Caribou
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC