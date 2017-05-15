CU Boulder creating Social Justice Living Environment communities
The University of Colorado is creating a Social Justice Living Environment with communities for students who identify as black, LGBT and passionate champions of diversity. Boulder's Hallett Hall, a dorm known for supporting LGBTQ students, is adding two new areas of focus in the fall, culminating in the creation of a new community that's drawing praise from some and eye rolls from others.
