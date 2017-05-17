CU Boulder-built instrument placed on satellite for probe of upper atmosphere
A University of Colorado-built instrument designed to provide unprecedented imaging of the Earth's upper atmosphere has been successfully installed on a commercial satellite that will take it to geostationary orbit later this year. The Global-scale Observations of the Limb and Disk mission, which is led by the University of Central Florida, was built and is to be operated by CU's Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics.
