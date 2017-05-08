CSP: Passers-by helping drunk driver after Boulder crash struck by 2nd drunk driver
The Colorado State Patrol is investigating two suspected DUI crashes Sunday night at North Foothills Highway, or 28th Street, and Violet Avenue, just north of Boulder. Two people helping a driver injured in a possible DUI crash just north of Boulder on Sunday night were struck and seriously injured by a second reportedly drunk driver.
