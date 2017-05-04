Controlling radicals in Boulder County want to stop fracking
They call it the "People's Republic of Boulder" as a joke aimed at the perpetual shenanigans of the most liberal city and county in Colorado. But Boulder County and the city of Boulder, for all their leftist leanings, are still political subdivisions of the state of Colorado and the United States of America and are subject to all the laws and regulations thereof.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|10 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|58
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|18 hr
|jonathanriise
|718
|More
|Thu
|anonymous
|1
|Trashy doc 'Casting JonBenet' feeds on viewers'...
|Wed
|Yeti
|19
|The Clue in JonBenet Ramsey's Autopsy That Make...
|Wed
|Yeti
|4
|JonBenet Investigation (Nov '11)
|Apr 30
|Stella R Twois
|1,661
|The JonBenet Ramsey Murder Case Explained (Sep '16)
|Apr 30
|Stella R Twois
|147
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC