Commerce secretary honors CU Boulder for impact of international students on nation's economy
The University of Colorado has been honored for its contributions to the expansion of U.S. exports for its increased enrollment of international students, according to a Monday news release. CU was the only institution of higher education to receive the President's "E" Award for Exports, which is the highest recognition any U.S. entity can earn for successful contributions to U.S. exports.
