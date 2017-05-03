Colorado paying $240 a night for 'sexually violent predator' to live at Boulder homeless shelter

Christopher Lawyer, the "sexually violent predator" who has been released from prison and is now registered to live at the Boulder Shelter for the Homeless. Boulder police say anyone with concerns about Christopher Lawyer should not call the police department, but are encouraged to instead contact the Colorado State Board of Parole at 719-583-5800 or visit colorado.gov/pacific/paroleboard/form/contact-us-parole .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.