Colorado paying $240 a night for 'sexually violent predator' to live at Boulder homeless shelter
Christopher Lawyer, the "sexually violent predator" who has been released from prison and is now registered to live at the Boulder Shelter for the Homeless. Boulder police say anyone with concerns about Christopher Lawyer should not call the police department, but are encouraged to instead contact the Colorado State Board of Parole at 719-583-5800 or visit colorado.gov/pacific/paroleboard/form/contact-us-parole .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More
|1 hr
|anonymous
|1
|Trashy doc 'Casting JonBenet' feeds on viewers'...
|10 hr
|Yeti
|19
|The Clue in JonBenet Ramsey's Autopsy That Make...
|12 hr
|Yeti
|4
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|May 1
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|55
|JonBenet Investigation (Nov '11)
|Apr 30
|Stella R Twois
|1,661
|The JonBenet Ramsey Murder Case Explained (Sep '16)
|Apr 30
|Stella R Twois
|147
|JonBenet Ramsey: The story behind Netflix's new...
|Apr 30
|Caribou
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC