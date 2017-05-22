Colorado Board of Regents meeting nex...

Colorado Board of Regents meeting next week to discuss Tumpkin Investigation

11 hrs ago Read more: The Ralphie Report

The CU Board of Regents have scheduled a closed-door meeting on Monday to discuss the external investigation into the athletic department's handling of domestic violence allegations against former assistant coach Joe Tumpkin. All stemming from a Sports Illustrated article published on February 3 and likely the end to three months of speculation with a decision on coach Mike MacIntyre's extension.

