Christopher Lawyer, convicted rapist ...

Christopher Lawyer, convicted rapist spurned by nearby towns, met with Boulder resistance

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: LongmontFYI

Failed attempts to relocate Christopher Lawyer in recent weeks has left the convicted rapist at the doorstep of a resistant Boulder community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongmontFYI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boulder Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Five myths about the JonBenet Ramsey murder case 18 hr Latish 5
News Old evidence at new trial (May '06) Sun Dad May 7 52nd an... 1,138
News Casting JonBenet review: an uncanny quest May 6 Ranger 8
News New DNA testing planned in JonBenet Ramsey case May 6 Ranger 7
News Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ... May 5 Patriot AKA Bozo 58
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) May 4 jonathanriise 718
News More May 4 anonymous 1
See all Boulder Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boulder Forum Now

Boulder Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boulder Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Boulder, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,748 • Total comments across all topics: 280,888,210

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC