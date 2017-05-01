Casting JonBenet documentary director...

Casting JonBenet documentary director believes her murder will remain unsolved

An Australian woman behind a new documentary about the unsolved murder of six-year-old US beauty queen JonBenet Ramsey says the project left her with more questions than answers. The little girl was found dead in her family's basement in Boulder, Colorado in 1996, but the killer has never been found.

