Bryan Dayton Partners With Chef Amos Watts for Upcoming Spanish Steakhouse
A few months back, Bryan Dayton revealed that he'd signed a lease for the rooftop of the PearlWest development at 1023 Walnut Street, which sits atop the old Daily Camera site in Boulder. At the time, he was tight-lipped about what he had planned, as he was still searching for a chef.
