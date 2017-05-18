Boulder weather: Up to 5 inches of snow possible today
Five-day forecast Check out what weather is in store for the Boulder County area here National Weather Service See what the National Weather service is predicting here 24-Hour satellite Watch NOAA's 24-hour satellite image here Real-time conditions See what Boulder's weather is like now at the National Center for Atmospheric Research here Boulder could see up to 5 inches of snow fall today as a winter storm moves through the Front Range, according to the National Weather Service. Today's forecast calls for a high of 39 with rain and snow.
