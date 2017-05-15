Boulder weather: Partly sunny skies with a high of 79 today
Five-day forecast Check out what weather is in store for the Boulder County area here National Weather Service See what the National Weather service is predicting here 24-Hour satellite Watch NOAA's 24-hour satellite image here Real-time conditions See what Boulder's weather is like now at the National Center for Atmospheric Research here Boulder should see one more day of warm weather and clear skies before storms move in on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Tuesday's forecast calls for cloudy skies with a high of 70 and a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
