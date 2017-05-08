Boulder weather: High of 65 with afternoon storms likely
Five-day forecast Check out what weather is in store for the Boulder County area here National Weather Service See what the National Weather service is predicting here 24-Hour satellite Watch NOAA's 24-hour satellite image here Real-time conditions See what Boulder's weather is like now at the National Center for Atmospheric Research here Today's forecast calls for cloudy skies with a high of 65 and a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m. The overnight low is expected to be near 46. Wednesday's forecast calls for cloudy skies with a high of 55 and an 80 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
