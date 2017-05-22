Boulder weather: High of 64 today, ch...

Boulder weather: High of 64 today, chance of rain and thunderstorms this evening

Five-day forecast Check out what weather is in store for the Boulder County area here National Weather Service See what the National Weather service is predicting here 24-Hour satellite Watch NOAA's 24-hour satellite image here Real-time conditions See what Boulder's weather is like now at the National Center for Atmospheric Research here Boulder County could see rain and thunderstorms today as highs are expected to reach about 64 under increasingly cloudy skies, according to the National Weather Service.

