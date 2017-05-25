Boulder weather: Afternoon showers po...

Boulder weather: Afternoon showers possible throughout Memorial Day weekend

8 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

Five-day forecast Check out what weather is in store for the Boulder County area here National Weather Service See what the National Weather service is predicting here 24-Hour satellite Watch NOAA's 24-hour satellite image here Real-time conditions See what Boulder's weather is like now at the National Center for Atmospheric Research here Today's forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 69 and a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9 a.m. The overnight low is expected to be near 45. Saturday's forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 60 and a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Boulder County was issued at May 26 at 1:00PM MDT

