Boulder Valley to receive Thriving Schools mental health grant

Boulder Valley is one of five Colorado school districts awarded a Kaiser Permanente grant to improve social and emotional wellness and mental health Kaiser Permanente in August is giving a combined $1.5 million in Thriving School behavioral health grants to school districts with a goal of increasing "access to mental health and wellness programs to help teachers and staff learn how to identify and deal with mental health needs in students." Boulder Valley's grant will be used at Fairview High School, Nederland Middle/Senior High School and Nederland Elementary School.

