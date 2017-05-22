Boulder Valley to equalize elementary art, music, PE time in the fall
Henry Westfall, right, and Atharv Jamdagny practice their violin skills during a fifth-grade instrumental music class at the Bear Creek Elementary School in Boulder in 2015. Boulder Valley elementary school students will spend an equal amount of time in art, music and physical education next school year as the district continues to work toward a more uniform school day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The JonBenet Ramsey Murder Case Explained (Sep '16)
|13 hr
|Revelations
|147
|'No charges can be filed' in JonBenet case with...
|17 hr
|Revelations
|4
|JonBenet Ramsey grand jury dismissed after prob... (Oct '16)
|17 hr
|Revelations
|43
|New DNA tests planned in Jon Benet Case
|17 hr
|Revelations
|2
|Break Emerging in JonBenet Ramsey Case? (Oct '10)
|17 hr
|Revelations
|5
|DNA in doubt: New analysis challenges DA's exon... (Oct '16)
|17 hr
|Revelations
|108
|Burke Ramsey responds to conspiracy theories, a... (Sep '16)
|17 hr
|Revelations
|14
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC