Boulder spares mixers and CU Boulder from soda tax; more amendments may come

A man that didn't want to be identified has a sugary drink while hanging out on The Hill in Boulder. The Boulder City Council struggled Tuesday night through a discussion of how, exactly, the voter-approved, sugar-sweetened beverage tax should be implemented when it goes into effect July 1. Most of the hearing centered on the question on which products and businesses should be exempted from the tax, a 2-cents-per-ounce levy on distributors of drinks with at least five grams of added sugar per 12 ounces.

