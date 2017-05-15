Boulder spares mixers and CU Boulder from soda tax; more amendments may come
A man that didn't want to be identified has a sugary drink while hanging out on The Hill in Boulder. The Boulder City Council struggled Tuesday night through a discussion of how, exactly, the voter-approved, sugar-sweetened beverage tax should be implemented when it goes into effect July 1. Most of the hearing centered on the question on which products and businesses should be exempted from the tax, a 2-cents-per-ounce levy on distributors of drinks with at least five grams of added sugar per 12 ounces.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ted Cruz blasts media during the debate (Oct '15)
|16 hr
|Media Matters
|156
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Mon
|brent wuss
|721
|Santa and the housekeeper: The forgotten JonBen...
|Mon
|KCinNYC
|128
|3 Big Ways 'The Case of: JonBenet Ramsey' Got I...
|May 14
|kauna
|37
|The First Trailer for Lifetime's JonBenet Movie... (Sep '16)
|May 13
|Ranger
|3
|John Doyle: The most unnerving look at the JonB...
|May 13
|Ranger
|3
|'The Case of: JonBenet Ramsey': Everything We L...
|May 13
|Ranger
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC