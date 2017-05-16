Boulder sheriff makes arrest in Coal Creek triple homicide investigation
Law enforcement officials investigate the scene of a triple homicide April 17, 2017, at 800 Divide View Drive in Boulder County. The Boulder County Sheriff's Office announced on Tuesday evening that it has arrested a man in connection to the triple homicide that happened in Coal Creek Canyon in April.
