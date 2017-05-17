Boulder scientist leads study probing warming impact on runoff
The percentage of precipitation that becomes streamflow in the Upper Rio Grande watershed has fallen more steeply since the mid-1980s than at any point in at least the last 445 years, according to a new study led by Boulder's National Center for Atmospheric Research. The decline was spurred partly by the transition from an unusually wet period to an unusually dry era, but rising temperatures exacerbated the trend, the researchers said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ted Cruz blasts media during the debate (Oct '15)
|4 hr
|Peaceful Coffins
|157
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Mon
|brent wuss
|721
|Santa and the housekeeper: The forgotten JonBen...
|May 15
|KCinNYC
|128
|3 Big Ways 'The Case of: JonBenet Ramsey' Got I...
|May 14
|kauna
|37
|The First Trailer for Lifetime's JonBenet Movie... (Sep '16)
|May 13
|Ranger
|3
|John Doyle: The most unnerving look at the JonB...
|May 13
|Ranger
|3
|'The Case of: JonBenet Ramsey': Everything We L...
|May 13
|Ranger
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC