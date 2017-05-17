Boulder scientist leads study probing...

Boulder scientist leads study probing warming impact on runoff

Read more: Daily Camera

The percentage of precipitation that becomes streamflow in the Upper Rio Grande watershed has fallen more steeply since the mid-1980s than at any point in at least the last 445 years, according to a new study led by Boulder's National Center for Atmospheric Research. The decline was spurred partly by the transition from an unusually wet period to an unusually dry era, but rising temperatures exacerbated the trend, the researchers said.

