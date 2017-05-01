Boulder resists Pearl Street bank ban, passes alternative policy
From left, Charlena Ortiz, her husband, Roberto Ortiz, and sister in-law Carmen Ortiz walk past the Capitol One Bank on the Pearl Street Mall on April 6. Opting against an outright ban on ground-floor banks along Pearl Street downtown, the Boulder City Council instead decided to adopt a softer measure with a wider geographic scope. By an 8-1 vote on Tuesday night, with Bob Yates representing the lone voice of dissent, the council passed on second reading an ordinance that requires any banks seeking to locate downtown to undergo a special use review.
