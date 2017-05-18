Boulder proves a safe space for Micha...

Boulder proves a safe space for Michael Bennet town hall

Read more: Daily Camera

Across the country, town halls are devolving into one-way shouting matches between anxious constituents and the officials representing them in what has become one of the more tense periods in recent American political history. In fact, contrasted with the explosive, viral town hall videos pouring in from Idaho to New Jersey, Bennet's trip to Boulder felt a lot like a family reunion: There was hardly a moment of pressure, as the Democratic senator and his left-leaning audience seemed to agree on most key issues and even shared a few giggles at the expense of GOP figures such as Ted Cruz and Betsey DeVos.

