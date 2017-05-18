Boulder proves a safe space for Michael Bennet town hall
Across the country, town halls are devolving into one-way shouting matches between anxious constituents and the officials representing them in what has become one of the more tense periods in recent American political history. In fact, contrasted with the explosive, viral town hall videos pouring in from Idaho to New Jersey, Bennet's trip to Boulder felt a lot like a family reunion: There was hardly a moment of pressure, as the Democratic senator and his left-leaning audience seemed to agree on most key issues and even shared a few giggles at the expense of GOP figures such as Ted Cruz and Betsey DeVos.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump budget expected to slash research into re...
|Fri
|Solarman
|1
|Ted Cruz blasts media during the debate (Oct '15)
|May 17
|Peaceful Coffins
|157
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|May 15
|brent wuss
|720
|Santa and the housekeeper: The forgotten JonBen...
|May 15
|KCinNYC
|128
|3 Big Ways 'The Case of: JonBenet Ramsey' Got I...
|May 14
|kauna
|37
|The First Trailer for Lifetime's JonBenet Movie... (Sep '16)
|May 13
|Ranger
|3
|John Doyle: The most unnerving look at the JonB...
|May 13
|Ranger
|3
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC