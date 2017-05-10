Boulder police to search out-of-state landfill for evidence in Ashley Mead murder

Boulder police are planning to search an out-of-state landfill for additional evidence in the February murder and dismemberment of Ashley Mead, 25. The Boulder Police Department is planning to search a landfill in an undisclosed state in hopes of finding additional evidence in the February murder of Ashley Mead. Police spokeswoman Shannon Cordingly confirmed Wednesday that investigators will be searching an out-of-state landfill, but could not reveal any other details due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.

