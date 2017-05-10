Boulder police to search out-of-state landfill for evidence in Ashley Mead murder
Boulder police are planning to search an out-of-state landfill for additional evidence in the February murder and dismemberment of Ashley Mead, 25. The Boulder Police Department is planning to search a landfill in an undisclosed state in hopes of finding additional evidence in the February murder of Ashley Mead. Police spokeswoman Shannon Cordingly confirmed Wednesday that investigators will be searching an out-of-state landfill, but could not reveal any other details due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|17 hr
|natalie bernard
|719
|'No charges can be filed' in JonBenet case with...
|18 hr
|Black White Red Blue
|3
|Five myths about the JonBenet Ramsey murder case
|Mon
|Latish
|5
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|May 7
|Dad May 7 52nd an...
|1,138
|Casting JonBenet review: an uncanny quest
|May 6
|Ranger
|8
|New DNA testing planned in JonBenet Ramsey case
|May 6
|Ranger
|7
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|May 5
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|58
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC