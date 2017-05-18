Boulder offers nature walks to those with early dementia
Hoarfrost sugarcoats every twig and blade of grass at Sawhill Ponds in 2014. No frost should be in evidence Wednesday, when Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks hosts a "memory loss nature hike" for those with early-stage dementia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump budget expected to slash research into re...
|Fri
|Solarman
|1
|Ted Cruz blasts media during the debate (Oct '15)
|May 17
|Peaceful Coffins
|157
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|May 15
|brent wuss
|720
|Santa and the housekeeper: The forgotten JonBen...
|May 15
|KCinNYC
|128
|3 Big Ways 'The Case of: JonBenet Ramsey' Got I...
|May 14
|kauna
|37
|The First Trailer for Lifetime's JonBenet Movie... (Sep '16)
|May 13
|Ranger
|3
|John Doyle: The most unnerving look at the JonB...
|May 13
|Ranger
|3
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC