Boulder man accused of sexually assaulting CU student he'd offered to drive home

A Boulder man is facing multiple felony charges after police say he sexually assaulted an intoxicated University of Colorado student in his truck after she got lost and was looking for somewhere to charge her phone. James Michael Timothy, 54, was arrested Friday on suspicion of sexual assault on a physically helpless person, sexual assault on a person incapable of appraising their condition, and two counts of sexual assault - overcoming a victim's will.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colorado Daily.