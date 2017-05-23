Boulder firm lands grant to spur rain enhancement in United Arab Emirates
A Boulder company focused on innovation in atmospheric science instrumentation is hosting five visitors from the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday to celebrate the launch of a three-year project to pursue methods of rain enhancement in that Persian Gulf nation. SPEC Inc. will pursue the project courtesy of a $1.5 million grant from the UAE's National Center of Meteorology and Seismology .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The JonBenet Ramsey Murder Case Explained (Sep '16)
|Mon
|Revelations
|147
|'No charges can be filed' in JonBenet case with...
|Mon
|Revelations
|4
|JonBenet Ramsey grand jury dismissed after prob... (Oct '16)
|Mon
|Revelations
|43
|New DNA tests planned in Jon Benet Case
|Mon
|Revelations
|2
|Break Emerging in JonBenet Ramsey Case? (Oct '10)
|Mon
|Revelations
|5
|DNA in doubt: New analysis challenges DA's exon... (Oct '16)
|Mon
|Revelations
|108
|Burke Ramsey responds to conspiracy theories, a... (Sep '16)
|Mon
|Revelations
|14
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC