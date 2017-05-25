Boulder Creek Festival, Bolder Boulder kick off summer
When: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday Don Lyon plays guitar plays to Creek Fest fans in the coolness of the pedestrian tunnel under Broadway in 2016. And although Boulder may be channelling its inner Portland with a chance of showers Saturday, Bolder Boulder and the Boulder Creek Festival events have entertainment to sate every thirst.
