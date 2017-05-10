Boulder County residents face June 1 ...

Boulder County residents face June 1 deadline for property-value appeals

Owners of properties located in Boulder County who intend to appeal the notices of value the Boulder County Assessor's Office has assigned to their properties can do so online, by mail, by fax or in person - but must do so on or before June 1. Mailed or faxed appeals: Can be sent by conventional mail to the Boulder County Assessor's Office, P.O. Box 471, Boulder CO 80306 or faxed to 303-441-4996.

